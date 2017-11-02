Trick-or-treat: Halloween isn’t just for little kids

Vampires, witches and ghosts, oh my. Tis the season for scary masks and candy. Yes, it’s Halloween. Halloween lovers everywhere are in preparation for the big night as they carve their pumpkins and decorate their front doors with creepy creatures. It’s impossible to escape the hocus pocus atmosphere. So much so that childhood memories of trick-or-treating are brought to every adult’s mind. Oh what fun it was to pick a costume and then stroll through the neighborhood collecting sweet treats with friends. Some might even admit they miss those trick-or-treating days. They then wonder if there is still a way for them to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Among the Halloween festivities is the perfect opportunity for a fun movie night with friends. Specifically, it’s the best time to break out the horror films. Traditional scary movies like “Friday the 13th,” “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Saw” are always a good go to. There are also new scary movies out to rent from Redbox like the newest “Insidious.” Either way guarantees a good fright. However, don’t just stop there. Order pizza or pop some popcorn. Get out all the necessary refreshments and knock out the lights. Most importantly, don’t forget the blanket. It’s to keep warm and perhaps hide from the scary parts.

Scary movies may not be enough for those who are really seeking the ultimate fright. In that case, a haunted house is the perfect option. Grab friends and find the nearest location. They are everywhere. Hot Springs has several haunted houses including Magic Screams. At this Arkansas amusement park, known typically as Magic Springs, there are many spooky activities that range in various scary levels. You also get to enjoy the rides and fun Halloween festivities while there. There are also haunted houses located in Benton and Little Rock, such as the Torture Chamber. For anyone who is absolutely fearless, a haunted hotel or hospital would be just the ticket.

On the other hand, not everyone is obsessed with the adrenaline of being scared. If that is the case but the plan is still to get out of the house, go to a Halloween festival. They are the best way to get to experience the candy and games that everyone loved as kids. It’s basically the adult version of trick-or-treating. Costumes are a must, so start thinking about potential options. Maybe even get a group of friends and go as something like the 3 Musketeers. Grab the significant other and go as a couple like Bonnie and Clyde. Either way, be prepared to have a good time.

For those that just want to embrace the spooky holiday, there’s no better way to do that than to make children’s night special. Make their trick-or-treating experience great. Go to Walmart and get as much candy as possible. Maybe even find a cool caldron or something neat to put it in. Decorate the house or if trunk-or-treating, decorate the car, and even find a costume. The kids will love it.

Don’t dwell on those long lost trick-or-treating days any longer. Halloween is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether the plan is to go out with friends and do something fun or stay in and get cozy on the couch, there’s always a way to celebrate Halloween. Grab the pumpkins and don’t forget the candy corn. Get ready to have a spook-tacular time.

By Emily Brosius, staff writer