Seniors come up big in final baseball series

Ouachita’s baseball season ended with a bang Saturday with a doubleheader road sweep over Henderson State.

Game One (Saturday, April 28)

Victor Draijer reached first on a walk with one away in the top of the first. Kyle Alexander then singled into center to put a couple runners on base for Ouachita (15-35, 10-22 GAC). An RBI single up the middle by Preston Speers put the first run on the board and left Henderson State (29-18, 21-12 GAC) in an early hole.

The Tigers added two more to the scoreboard in the top on the second inning. Tarrodd Collier started the inning off with a single up the middle. Chandler Blake then moved Collier to second with a single. Jakahari Howell sent an RBI single into left field to score Collier. Blake scored with a hit up the middle from Alexander.

Ty Owens started the third inning with a walk and moved to second with a steal. Collier came to the plate and delivered an RBI single up the middle to score Owens and move the lead up to four.

Henderson State got a run on the board in the bottom of the third. Caleb Carr reached base with a walk to start off. Dylan McCain then hit an RBI double into center field to bring in Carr.

Austin White singled into left to start the fifth inning. Collier then drew another walk, and Aaron Studdard singled into left to score White.

Howell ended the scoring for Ouachita with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The Reddies tried to come back in the ninth, but fell short. Adam Bahloul got his third win of the season with a 6-4 victory over Henderson State in game one.

Game Two (Saturday, April 28)

Howell started the first inning it off with a single into left and then stole second to put the Tigers into scoring position. White got a two-out triple to score Howell and give Ouachita the lead.

The Tigers added to their lead in the top of the third with a two-out solo homer from Alexander. Owens followed Alexander in the fourth with a solo home run of his own.

Henderson State got its only run of the game from an RBI single up the middle before Alexander ended the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

The Tigers defeated the Reddies 4-1 in game two. Tyler Duck got the victory with a complete game.

By Kelsey Chanler, guest writer