Softball sweeps final home series, clinches postseason berth

Ouachita clinched a spot in the Great American Conference tournament with four wins over Oklahoma Baptist this weekend.

The Lady Tigers (25-27, 21-13 GAC) claimed the seven seed in next week’s tournament in Bentonville. After splitting a series with Arkansas Tech earlier in the year, they will try to break the tie Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Game One (Saturday, April 28)

The offense led the way in game one against Oklahoma Baptist (16-31, 13-26 GAC) on Saturday. With the bases loaded, Madison Crosby sent an RBI single into left field to score the first run of the game. Tobi Finley reached first on a two-out walk while bringing in the second run of the game. Sloane Precure ended the inning with an RBI single up the middle.

Oklahoma Baptist’s Bry Flanagan put a run up on the board with a solo home run that hit the tree over left field.

Ouachita’s Kelly Powell was walked in the bottom of the second and then continued to second with a steal. Johnson scored Powell with a sacrifice fly to bring the Lady Tigers to a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Johnson sent one over the center field fence to bring in Kelly Powell and bring the score to 6-1 for the Lady Tigers.

Marissa Butler picked up her 12th win of the season with a complete game over Oklahoma Baptist. The Lady Tigers got a 6-2 victory in the first game.

Game Two (Saturday, April 28)

Oklahoma Baptist started the game with an RBI single up the middle by Flanagan to give the Bison a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Tigers came alive to put of five on the board. Precure, Johnson and Samantha Ortiz had RBI’s to bring their lead to 5-1.

Oklahoma Baptist put its final run on the board in the top of the third with a solo homer over the right field wall by Shelby Savage.

In the bottom of the sixth, Natalie Jackson started the inning with a single up the middle. Powell scored Jackson with another single up the middle. Powell progressed to third after the Bison’s center fielder overran the ball.

Lexi Brooks claimed the victory in game two against Oklahoma Baptist.

The Lady Tigers will begin play at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Arkansas Tech in Bentonville.

By Kelsey Chanler, guest writer