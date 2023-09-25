Women’s soccer starts off season strong

By Isaac Bourne, Sports Editor

September 14, 2023

After a trip to Memphis over the weekend, the Ouachita Baptist women’s soccer team remains undefeated following a 0-0 draw against Christian Brothers University.

Sitting at 2-0-2, the preseason No. 1 team in the Great American Conference (GAC) has two convincing wins over Southwest Baptist and Union University under their belts, with a tie at Northeastern State being their only other game played so far this season.

“I think the girls have done really well,” head coach Kevin Wright said. “We’re still trying to figure out player groupings and rotations…but I thought yesterday we were [grasping] some of that stuff. I thought the girls sorted and saw some of those problems. We feel good [about] where we’re at and the depth that we have.”

Leading the way offensively for the Lady Tigers is graduate student Jamie Fowler, who has tallied three goals so far this season on a Ouachita team that has spread the scoring around. This season, six other players have found the ball in the net.

“I mean, it definitely helps when [scoring] just doesn’t have to come from one or two players,” Wright said.“If you just have to rely on one, two or three players for those goals to come from, [there are] some games you’re really going to get frustrated. So, it was nice seeing those goals come from several different ways.”

On the defensive end, GAC defender of the week, junior Abbey Inman, heads up a back line filled with talent. The OBU defensive unit has allowed just 16 shots on goal in their four games played, with goalkeeper Michele Snow only letting two of those shots past her for a score.

Now home from Memphis, the team has just two more home games at Kluck Field before they begin GAC play, with UT-Tyler being the first of those opponents coming up on Sept. 14. Then, there is just one more quick tune-up that Saturday against Texas Woman’s University before Harding comes to town on Sept. 20 to start the journey on the way to a GAC title.