Podcast: Getting to know OBU Football Coach Tyler Caid

Coach Tyler Caid is beginning his first season at Ouachita Baptist as the Defensive Line Coach. Caid comes to OBU from the University of Central Oklahoma, where he served as the Defensive Line Coach during the 2011 campaign.

Listen in as Samantha Rial, a junior mass communications major from Danville, Ark, sits down with Coach Caid to talk about football and his OBU experience so far.

Sam Rial’s Interview with OBU Coach Tyler Caid

Photo by Dr. Wesley Kluck